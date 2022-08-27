Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others dance their hearts out at wedding bash. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest dance video has surfaced on the internet. She attended celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash on Friday night ahead of their big day on August 28. Janhvi burned the dance floor in a sequinned saree and her video speaks volumes about it. (Also read: Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta to wed in an intimate ceremony)

In the video, Janhvi donned a silver saree with a matching blouse. With her hair untied, she shook a leg with friends on the dance floor. The song Zingaat from her debut film, Dhadak is heard playing in the background as she matched her steps.

Meanwhile, several inside videos and pictures from the starry night are doing rounds on the internet. In one of them, rapper Badshah is seen on a stage alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as all of them joined him for the song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. Earlier, a video of Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun also went viral as both danced the night away to Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, the party was also attended by several celebrities of Bollywood. This included Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rhea Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Kunal Rawal and Arpita’s wedding is set to take place following an intimate ceremony at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The three-day wedding festivities kickstarted on Saturday, with the presence of only family and close friends from the industry. A source close to the couple shared with Hindustan Times, “Only 60 people are invited to the wedding. It’s going to be a close family affair.” Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are expected to be a part of the celebration as well.

