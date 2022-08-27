Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta to wed in an intimate ceremony

Wedding bells are ringing for Kunal Rawal, 36, and Arpita Mehta, 32. The designers are set to tie the knot on August 28 in an intimate ceremony at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The three-day festivities begin today, with only family and close friends in attendance.

A source close to the couple tells us, “Only 60 people are invited to the wedding. It’s going to be a close family affair.”

Though the two are diagonally opposite when it comes to their design aesthetics — with Rawal being big on clean lines and geometric silhouettes, and Mehta full of cinematic glamour — what’s common between them is their Bollywood connect! They are friends with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry and often have the biggest stars as showstoppers at their fashion shows.

With actors Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as Rawal’s BFFs, one can surely expect some filmi flavour at their wedding, too.

