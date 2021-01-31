IND USA
Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai after farmers stall Good Luck Jerry shoot for a third time in Punjab
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai after farmers stall Good Luck Jerry shoot for a third time in Punjab

Actor Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Saturday after the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry was stalled by farmers in Patiala. This is the third time that the film's shoot has been disrupted by protesting farmers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:16 PM IST

The shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was stalled again by protesting farmers on Saturday in Patiala. This is the third time that this has happened since the film shoot began in Punjab. Janhvi later returned to Mumbai on Saturday evening.

As per a PTI report, farmers demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest. This was the second time that the film's shoot had been stalled by the farmers in Patiala. They had also halted the shoot in Fatehgarh Sahib district earlier this month.

Janhvi Kapoor playing cricket in Patiala on Friday.
“We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," said a protester. “We have no grudge against any person. If she (actor) gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting,” they added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

Janhvi was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. Earlier during the day, Janhvi had shared a video from the film's sets on Instagram. It showed her playing cricket with a few children and the film's crew.

Janhvi was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The latter was also surrounded in controversy upon its release. The Air Force had objected to its representation in the movie.

The actor will now be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and in Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Takht, to be directed by Karan Johar, which has been put on the back burner amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based o the Mughal royal family and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Anil Kapoor shows off his biceps.
Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral.(Varinder Chawla )
Janhvi Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening.
One of the much lauded ensemble cast movies, the Mukul S Anand directorial Hum, released in 1991.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look cute as ever in a new ad.
Many don’t know that Daisy was a dancer with Shabina during her initial days and Shabina had discovered Daisy’s talent with regards to dancing. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Lucknowite Pranay Dixit is playing the role of Chhota Shakeel in Ram Gopal Verma’s next D-Company (Sourced photo)
Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently posed for a photo shoot.
Kareena Kapoor wished Amrita Arora on latter's birthday on Sunday.
Check out 15 films which will release in movie theatres this year.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband stepped out for dinner on Saturday.
Tribhanga starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi has been directed by Renuka Shahane.
Actor Preity Zinta turns 46 today.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora.
