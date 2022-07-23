Janhvi Kapoor says dialect coach for Good Luck Jerry made her practise Lagavelu Jab Lipstick song everyday

Janhvi Kapoor has said that her dialect coach made her practice the Bhojpuri song Lagavelu Jab Lipstick during her training for the upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi plays the role of a girl from Bihar, who lands in Punjab and gets dragged into a drug smuggling racket. (Also read: Karan Johar denies favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on KWK)

Good Luck Jerry is an official remake of Nayanthara's 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in important roles.

Asked about the new things she learned about Bihar, while working on the film, Janhvi told Dainik Bhaskar, “We went to different places for the dialect training sessions. The people of Bihar are real fun and their way of talking has a certain sweetness to it. Their songs are also fun. That song Lagavelu Jab Lipstick Hilela Aara District is an amazing song. Our dialect coach Ganesh sir would make us practice the song everyday.”

Speaking about the film, Janhvi recently told PTI, “I saw the original film and thought it was cool and funny. I'm a big fan of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara was just such a bada** in the film. I thought 'Good Luck Jerry' was a very new space for me. People have kind of mentally put me in this box of 'bholi si hai', 'shaant' and 'bechari' (innocent, quiet, helpless). Maybe it's the energy I give out. It's also probably because of the films I've done.” She added that the Hindi film is very differently from the original.

Good Luck Jerry showcases the story of Jaya Kumari aka Jerry (Janhvi) from Bihar, who works in a massage parlour to help her family, but gets trapped into a drug smuggling gang in Punjab. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON