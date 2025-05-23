Janhvi Kapoor says she ‘jumped on someone’ and ‘screamed’ upon knowing Homebound was headed to Cannes Film Festival

Janhvi Kapoor is at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere and screening of her upcoming film Homebound. The actor attended the red carpet of the festival with the rest of the cast of the film a few days ago. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Janhvi has now detailed her reaction when she got to know about the official selection of the film at Cannes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has been ‘heavily trolled’, Neeraj Ghaywan says Homebound will mark a shift for her as an actor) Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the moment she got to know her film Homebound was headed to Cannes Film Festival.

What Janhvi said

During the interaction, Janhvi said that she did not want to burden herself with the thought that the film could get into Cannes. She said that she was grateful to be part of the film itself. She added, “I know I had gone for a get-together of sorts and I get a phone call and he is like, ‘I just got the email, we just got accepted!’ We got into this category that I can't pronounce for the life of me! Anyway, I jumped on someone as soon as I found out and screamed and heaved!”

She went on to add that Neeraj Ghaywan was hugely supportive of the opinions of the cast and crew and created a set that was unlike any other set she has been part of. “The fact that he empowered everyone on set to take such ownership of the material… there was inclusion, so much respect. It was just the best environment to be on. I can't express what a healing process it has been for me on the set.”

About Homebound

Homebound also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. As per the official website of the Cannes Film Festival, the film's premise reads: “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

The film received a 9-minute long standing ovation at the festival after its premiere. An emotional Neeraj Ghaywan was seen embracing Karan Johar, as the rest of the cast expressed their gratitude for the warm reception to the film.