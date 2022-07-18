Janhvi Kapoor jokes she wants a film starring everyone in her family: 'Maybe we'll have to call it nepotism'

Jahnvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, has said that all of her family members have been so busy with their work that the only way they can spend time together is if they work on the same project. Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker, half-brother Arjun Kapoor an actor, and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is working on her debut film. Janhvi joked that as she hasn't been able to hang out with any of them due to their busy schedules, she wants a film in which all of them can work together. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor

Janhvi made the comment as she recalled that the most time she has spent with her father Boney in recent months was when they worked together on Mili. The survival thriller, produced by Boney Kapoor, stars Janhvi as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. When asked if there is any chance of her working with Arjun Kapoor as well, she had an interesting answer.

The actor told Pinkvilla, "I hope so. I really hope so. The thing is that I think because we are all working so much...touchwood...we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. And I think the most time I have spent with Papa has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and like cast everyone in the family."

She added with a laugh, "Maybe we'll have to call it nepotism only because it's all in the family. But yeah I would love to do a film with him."

Jahnvi, who is the elder daughter of late actor Sridevi, also has several other relatives in the film industry. Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are her uncles while Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are her cousins. Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor-- Sanjay's daughter, is also set to make her Bollywood debut next year.

Janhvi's next film, Good Luck Jerry, is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. It is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu.

