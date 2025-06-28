Javed Akhtar slams de facto ban on ‘bechara’ Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3: 'Paisa Indian ka doobega, Pakistani ka nahi'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his opinion on the ongoing row about singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and his new film Sardaar Ji 3 starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Diljit found himself amid a controversy after he released the trailer of his upcoming film against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. Now speaking with NDTV, Javed called Diljit 'bechara (poor thing)', adding that the government "should look at the situation with a little sympathy". Javed Akhtar spoke about Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 row and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

Javed Akhtar has sympathy for Diljit Dosanjh

The tensions between India and Pakistan spiralled after the Pahalgam terror attack. When Javed Akhtar was told about how the team of Sardaar Ji 3 shared that the film was shot before the attack, he showed sympathy towards Diljit. "Ab kya kare bechara. The movie was shot earlier. Usko pata toh nahi tha ki aisa hoga. Iss mein Pakistani aadmi ka paisa toh nahi doobega, Hindustani ka paisa doobega. Toh phir kya faayda (What can the poor thing do.? He didn't know something like this would happen. The monetary loss will be of the Indians and not of the Pakistanis)."

Javed says govt should allow release of Sardaar Ji 3 with warning to Diljit

Javed also said that if Diljit knew about the tensions between the two countries, he would not have chosen a Pakistani actor for his film. He further said, "Usko pehle pata hota yeh hone wala hain, toh woh thodi na leta Pakistani actress (had he known something of this sort would happen, he wouldn't have chosen a Pakistani actress). I think the government and the censor board should look at the situation with a little sympathy. And say that don't do this again, but since you made this film before, then release it. But it should not happen again."

About India-Pak tensions

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7. During the operation, air strikes were carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following that, the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania, were banned in India.

About Sardaar Ji 3

After Diljit shared the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania, he faced criticism from celebrities as well as fans. The film was released overseas on June 27. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi.