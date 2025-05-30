Javed Akhtar's retort to Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari's claim he can't rent home: ‘Me and Shabana sleep on footpath’

Lyricist Javed Akhtar had a retort to Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari’s claim that he can’t even rent a house in Mumbai. In an interview with Lallantop, he was told about how Bushra opined that he should ‘stay quiet like Naseeruddin Shah’ after he spoke out against the Pahalgam attacks. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: 'Narak jaana pasand karuga': Javed Akhtar on what he would choose 'between Pakistan and hell') File photo of screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar speaks during the World Intellectual Property Day 2025 celebrations in New Delhi.(ANI/Jitender Gupta)

Javed Akhtar’s retort to Bushra Ansari

Javed was asked about Bushra, and he replied, “There’s this famous Pakistani TV actor, Bushra Ansari, who once asked angrily why I won’t stay quiet. She said I should be quiet like Naseeruddin Shah. But who is she to suggest that to me? I might have 25 problems, but I am an Indian when it comes to her.”

When told about her statement that he can’t even rent a house in Mumbai, Javed joked, “Yeah, me and Shabana sleep on the footpath these days,” and added, “See, it is true that Shabana wanted to buy a flat around 25 years ago but they refused saying she’s a Muslim. These were people whose parents hailed from Sindh. They were driven out during the partition. The wounds run deep, and that bitterness was taken out on us. But who is responsible for that? We got so much love here, she needs to look at her own country’s history.”

Bushra had reacted to Javed’s speech at the Gauravshaali Maharashtra Mahotsav, where he condemned the killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam’s meadows. She reportedly stated on social media that he needs to stay quiet on the issue, like Naseeruddin.

The Pahalgam terror attack

On 22 April, terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow near the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, and gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Several others were injured as well. Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has accused Pakistan of cross-border terrorism; however, Pakistan has denied the charges. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.