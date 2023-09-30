Jawan box office collection day 23: Shah Rukh Khan film to soon join 600 cr club in India, earns 587 cr total

Jawan box office collection: The Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer refuses to slow down despite multiple new releases and has proved that it remains unbeatable at the ticket counters. The film remains extremely consistent and stable at the domestic box office as it collected ₹ 5.25 crore on its fourth Friday, as per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Shah Rukh Khan has a dual role in Jawan.

Jawan box office

As per the portal, Jawan stands at a domestic total of ₹587 crore after 23 days of its release. It has also beaten the lifetime domestic total of Shah Rukh's earlier blockbuster Pathaan as well as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Despite new releases like Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2, Jawan recorded 32.23 percent occupancy on Friday, as per the report.

New offer on Jawan tickets

Jawan is currently running in theatres with the new 1+1 offer on the purchase of tickets. Sharing a promotional post about the same, Shah Rukh had written on X, “Bhai ko, behen ko… Dushman ko, Yaar ko… And of course, apne Pyaar ko Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se… Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar (one free ticket on every ticket for brother and sister, enemy and friend and girlfriend, uncles and aunts and full family)… Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* Wholesome entertainment with the whole family.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan has Shah Rukh in the role of the father Vikram Rathore, as well as the son, Azad. Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut with the film and Vijay Sethupathi is in the role of the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone has a much talked about extended cameo and stars along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak as Ishkra, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

The film has been appreciated for wholesome entertainment with impressive action scenes, hit music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by GK Vishnu and a complex story written by Atlee himself.

