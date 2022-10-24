This Jaya Bachchan impression video leaves internet in splits: 'Sounds more obvious than her'

Digital creator Analee Cerejo mimicked veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, leaving her fans in splits. Taking to Instagram, Analee posted a video recently in which she did her makeup similar to the actor. She also acted how Jaya does while interacting with media persons. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan finally reveals why she is disgusted by media, tells them ‘aapko sharam nai aati hai')

In the clip, Analee repeated Jaya's words that the actor said while speaking with the paparazzi. Referring to a recent clip of Jaya, asking the paparazzi if they are from the media, Analee said, "Who are you? Are you from the media? Who? What? Serves you right. I hope you tumble and fall."

Referring to Jaya's previous comments, she said, "Just move away." She also said, "You ask this question from Mr Bachchan. I'm not the spokesperson for the Bachchan family. Don't act smart." Analee also imitated Jaya's reaction when she smiled at the paparazzi after she was called beautiful. She also repeated the line, "Again you are flashing my eyes."

Analee wrote in the video, "Jaya Bachchan is a MOOD! (wink emoji)." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Just for laughs! (peace sign emoji). Reacting to the clip, actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli commented, "Hahahahahahahaha."

A follower of Analee wrote, "Sounds more obvious than Jaya Bachchan." Another person said, "It's powder in the hair for me." "Really terrific hats off!" read another comment. "You are just fab," commented an Instagram user. "Haahhahahahaha... this one is fire, whoooooooo... Whattttt," said a fan. "This is so goodddd ma'am omg thannk u," wrote a person. "That don't act smart ok," read a comment.

Over the years, people on social media platforms shared videos of irritated Jaya scolding the paparazzi. Recently, speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had said that she despises 'the people who interfere in your personal life'.

Speaking about trolls, Jaya had also said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

