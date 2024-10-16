Jigra box office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt-starrer dips further, finally crosses 20 crore

Jigra box office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt's solo release of 2024 build a lot of anticipation among fans but the film seems to have failed to meet the expectations upon release. Jigra did not show much growth during the weekdays after a lacklustre weekend, and saw another dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than ₹2 crore on Wednesday. It has been directed by Vasan Bala. (Also Read: Karan Johar says he has Vasan Bala's back amid Jigra's low box office earnings: 'Always and forever') Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra released in theatres on October 11.

Jigra box office update

The latest update states that Jigra collected ₹ 1.25 crore on its sixth day of release, its lowest so far. The film registered the lowest opening for Alia Bhatt-starrer in a decade with ₹ 4.55 crore. The film collected ₹ 6.55 crore on its second day and saw a dip in earnings with ₹ 5.5 crore on its third day. With day five earnings at ₹ 1.65 crore, the total collections now stand at ₹ 21.10 crore.

More details

Jigra grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few days. The film has faced a number of controversies, including the negativity surrounding Alia’s casting in the movie. Divya Khossla Kumar claimed that the film which is a jailbreak drama, resembled the plot line of her last film, Savi. She also accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced a "fake collection" to deceive the public.

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister, Satya Anand (Alia), who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand (Vedang Raina). Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan. It hit the theatres on October 11.