John Abraham recalls almost kissing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan: 'I don't think he is an actor anymore...'

Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:11 PM IST

John Abraham ended reports of tiff with Shah Rukh Khan and came together with the Pathaan team for media interaction. He praised Shah Rukh as the biggest action hero of India.

John Abraham on his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)
BySonal Pandya

Actor John Abraham ended rumours of a tiff with Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan for once and all in their first media interaction for Pathaan. John went on to praise Shah Rukh as the ‘biggest action hero’ of India and joked about how he nearly kissed him in a few scenes of the movie. The two also came together to flash thumb-up signs for cameras on stage. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he was ‘low on confidence’ after Zero

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, John said, “I would like to say this on stage, I would like to thank Aditya Chopra. How he positions me is amazing, whether it's Dhoom or Pathaan. My director is responsible for representing me and the entire cast, and very importantly I got to work with Shah Rukh.”

“I don't think he (Shah Rukh Khan) is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes (laughs). I have worked with Deepika earlier, and it's amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful man and the most beautiful woman (Deepika Padukone)," John continued.

“I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country. He is so good at action and I remember I told him that you are the national treasure of the country and I can't hit you. Overall, he was just confident and fantastic with action sequences. Pathaan will be my biggest hit for a long time,” he added.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and released on January 25, last Wednesday. It broke records at the box office and emerged as the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. It made a business of 542 crore in five days.

After delivering Bollywood's highest single-day box office record in India on its opening day, the screen count increased across the nation due to public demand. The film also revived many single-screen theatres in the country and is being credited to revive the dry spell of Hindi films at the ticket window.

john abraham shah rukh khan
