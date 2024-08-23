 John Abraham warns men after Kolkata rape-murder case: ‘Behave, or I'll tear you apart’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
John Abraham warns men after Kolkata rape-murder case: ‘Behave, or I'll tear you apart’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Aug 23, 2024 05:47 PM IST

John Abraham reacted to the Kolkata medical college rape-murder incident and stressed on the importance of parents focusing on better upbringing of boys.

John Abraham never hesitates to speak his mind when it comes to commenting on issues concerning society. The actor recently spoke about the need for better parenting of boys. In reaction to the recent Kolkata medical college rape-murder case, John, in an interview with Radio Nasha, warned boys to 'behave.' (Also read: John Abraham reveals Shah Rukh Khan gifted him a bike after Pathaan success)

John Abraham recently emphasised on better parenting of boys while speaking on women's safety.
John Abraham recently emphasised on better parenting of boys while speaking on women's safety.

John Abraham on need for better upbringing

When quizzed about what message the Vedaa actor has for the country's youth in the present times, John said, “I’ll tell the boys to behave, otherwise I’ll tear them apart. Honestly, I just expect better upbringing, on a serious note. And I wouldn’t tell girls anything, because unki kya galti hai (what fault is it of theirs)? I think parents have to tell boys to behave. More power to the girls.”

The actor, in a previous podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel and stated that, “Women, children and animals are not safe in India. It is sad. Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Yeh bohot important hai. Har aurat ke liye, ek aadmi ko ek rakshak hona chahiye (It’s important for Indian men to learn how to treat women. They need to be protectors).”

John Abraham's acting career

John made his Bollywood debut with Jism opposite Bipasha Basu. He later gained fame with movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Taxi No 9211, New York, Force, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, and Satyamev Jayate. He was recently seen in Nikhil Advani's crime action-thriller Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie was released on August 15, alongside Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Thangalaan.

John Abraham's upcoming projects

John will next be seen in Shivam Nair's The Diplomat, which also features Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others. He will also appear in Arun Gopalan's action-thriller Tehran, co-starring Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa. Both movies are co-produced by John's production company, John Abraham Entertainment.

