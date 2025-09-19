Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film takes slow start, earns 9 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's reunion may have been praised by critics, but it is not bearing the expected fruit at the box office. The film has taken a rather slow start on its opening day at the box office, with just 10% occupancy in the morning shows. However, positive word of mouth seems to have salvaged the remainder of the day, with footfalls increasing over subsequent shows. Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 1: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as lawyers called Jolly.

Jolly LLB 3 box office update

Jolly LLB 3 has collected ₹9.08 crore net in India by 9 PM on its opening day, according to film trade tracker Sacnilk. The film registered just 10.28% occupancy for its morning shows across the country. However, it increased to a healthier 17.46% for the afternoon shows. Further growth over the day would mean that the film can inch past the expected double-digit opening it truly needs. At present, the courtroom drama is lagging behind Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which opened at ₹10.20 crore earlier this year.

Jolly LLB 3 box advance booking

Jolly LLB 3 had a fair time in the pre-sales, collecting ₹3.23 crore gross for its opening day. Trade experts had initially predicted a ₹11-12-crore opening for the film based on early trends. That may still hold true if the film can sustain momentum in the evening and night shows. The film has received positive reviews from critics and earned praise on social media as well, which is translating into positive word of mouth.

All about Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment of the legal comedy franchise. It brings the two Jollies from parts 1 and 2 together for the first time. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi while adding Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao to the cast.