Jolly LLB 3 worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film crosses 100 crore mark in 5 days

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla's Jolly LLB 3 arrived with high expectations. The previous two films in the franchise have become fan favourites, and many wanted to see how the two Jollies would amplify the chaos this time. The formula has worked not only with the Indian audience but also overseas. The film has now managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Jolly LLB 3 worldwide box office collection: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's film is performing well.

Jolly LLB 3 performs well overseas

Jolly LLB 3 collected ₹6.5 crore on its 5th day of release in India, taking its total to an impressive ₹65.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. The gross collection in India stood at ₹78.50 crore. The film added another ₹23 crore from overseas collections, taking the total worldwide collection to ₹101.50 crore.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor. Jolly LLB 3 is presented by Star Studio18. In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, which was released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, with Amrita Rao also starring.

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra praised the film and said, “Jolly LLB is a very brave film about our times. It takes guts and skill to take issues throbbing within our society and then turn them into a popular tale. All the actors are in rhythm and sync as they play their characters.”