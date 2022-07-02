Judge asked Sushmita Sen’s father if he feared she’d never get married after adopting Renee. This is what he replied

Actor Sushmita Sen adopted her elder daughter Renee Sen in 2000 and later welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010. In a new interview, Sushmita recalled the time when she was in the court for a hearing in the adoption case for Renee and the judge asked her father if he is scared that her daughter will not be able to tie the knot after Renee's adoption. Also Read: Sushmita Sen: ‘I never got married because men were a let down, it had nothing to do with my kids’

Sushmita won the Miss Universe 1994 title and later made her film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak in 1996. Since then she has worked in films like Biwi No 1, Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and many more.

During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita recalled the time when she adopted Renee. She said, “It was just something that I knew I had to do and to do that my last precedent was a 29-year-old divorced woman who was allowed adoption…single but divorced. I am applying at 21, never been married, fertile - all of these are a problem. They would obviously fight it.”

Sushmita said that Renee came to her under foster care and 6 months after that the court hearing happened. She recalled, “So I had told my baba and the driver, ‘Baba, jaise hi bahar niklenge room se, gadi start kro, hum bhag jaenge bachhe ko leke because ye to mazak hai (Dad as soon as we will get out from the room. We'll run away in our car with Renee. This is not a joke) They can’t say no. She’s almost calling me Ma’."

Sushmita said that she was sobbing, promising the judge that she would do her job really well and then the judge then asked her father if he was okay with her decision because it would affect her marriage plans and rest of her life. Sushmita’s father Shubeer Sen said that while no father would be okay with that, he was sure he had never raised Sushmita to only be someone’s wife. Quoting him, Sushmita said, “She has chosen this motherhood and one thing I know my daughter to do is follow through." The judge was finally won over and asked Sushmita to take Renee home.

Sushmita was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Aarya 2, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

