JugJugg Jeeyo box office: Varun Dhawan-starrer grosses 100 crore worldwide, Anil Kapoor says 'couldn't be happier'

Filmmaker Raj Mehta's film JugJugg Jeeyo has crossed the ₹100-crore mark in its worldwide box office collections. The film was released on June 24 and stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. On Sunday, Varun and film producer Karan Johar shared the news of the film grossing ₹100 crore on their Instagram handles. Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo review: Entertaining and emotional tale featuring good-looking people

Sharing the film's poster on his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan wrote,“100 crore worldwide ho gaya hain. Can’t thank you enough aap sab (The film has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide. Can’t thank you all enough),” Karan Johar also celebrated the news and shared on his Instagram Stories, “With your love and support this crazy parivar is taking over the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo enters the ₹100 crore club with your love and support." Anil Kapoor wrote, “Couldn’t be happier!! A big thank you to all of you for showing so much love to our #JugJuggJeeyo Family!! Keep watching."

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar celebrated JugJug Jeeyo's success.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Sunday. In his first tweet he mentioned the film's total collection from India. He tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth… Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz… Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz."

He later tweeted the film's international numbers and wrote , “#JugJuggJeeyo is faring exceptionally well #Overseas… Total till [second] Sat #Australia: A$ 576,677, #NZ: NZ$ 160,472, #UK: £ 285,965, #NorthAmerica: Will cross $ 1.5 mn tonight @comScore #JJJ worldwide [#India + #Overseas] total crosses ₹ 100 cr. Gross BOC.”

In the film, Kiara Advani plays the role of Varun Dhawan's wife. Maniesh Paul plays her brother while Anil Kapoor plays Varun's father with Neetu Kapoor as his wife. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to separate from their wives but not approving of each other's decisions.

