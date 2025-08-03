Juhi Chawla shares throwback pic with BFF Shah Rukh Khan, showers love on his ‘well-deserved’ National Award win

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2023 film Jawan. Members of the industry have been congratulating the actor on social media, and now his best friend and fellow actor Juhi Chawla has also expressed her happiness over SRK’s National Award win. Juhi Chawla pens note on congratulate Shah Rukh Khan on his National Award win.

Juhi Chawla celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

On Sunday, Juhi took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic photo with Shah Rukh. In the picture, both are seen dancing together. Sharing the photo, Juhi wrote, “@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you… 😁😁 well deserved… you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining…!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and all your team!!!!!"

Shah Rukh shared the National Award for Best Actor with Vikrant Massey, who won for his performance in 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji won the National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Fans were delighted to see Juhi and Shah Rukh’s adorable picture. One of the comments read, “My favourite jodi.” Another wrote, “This picture is everything. Why you and Shah Rukh Khan are such an adorable pair! Juhi, you're truly the best friend he could ever ask for. Love you both so so much.” Another fan wrote, “She is indeed his best friend who stood by him all the time.” One more commented, “Aah so cute… the best friendship ever.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's friendship

Shah Rukh and Juhi first met on the set of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), where they instantly clicked both personally and professionally. They went on to star in iconic films like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, creating one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairings.

In 1999, they co-founded Dreamz Unlimited (later Red Chillies Entertainment) along with Aziz Mirza. However, Juhi later stepped back from the partnership. Together with Juhi’s husband Jay Mehta, they also co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

About Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh returned to cinema in 2023 with Pathaan after a four-year break. Following its massive success, he starred in Atlee’s Jawan. The actor played a double role in the film, which became a box office blockbuster, grossing ₹1,100 crore worldwide.

The film, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, addressed key social issues like corruption, farmer suicides, and government apathy, all while delivering high-octane action and emotional drama.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, an action film directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast, though this is yet to be confirmed by the makers. The film is currently under production.