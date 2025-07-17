Kabir Khan fought CBFC to keep ‘Maulvi’ Om Puri saying Jai Shri Ram in Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ‘Muslim viewers cheered’

A decade ago, Bajrangi Bhaijaan captured hearts across the globe with its emotional storyline and message of love beyond borders. As the Salman Khan-starrer marks its 10th anniversary today, director Kabir Khan, in an interview with Screen, has opened up about a behind-the-scenes battle with the CBFC over a now-iconic scene that almost didn’t make it to the final cut. Kabir Khan recalls CBFC asked to cut 'Maulvi' Om Puri's Jai Shree Ram chant in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Kabir Khan recalls fighting CBFC for a line in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

When asked if he was worried about including the line where Om Puri says, “Thoda sa humare paas bhi hai Kashmir (We also have a little bit of Kashmir),” Kabir replied, "No, I wasn’t thinking too much back then. I just followed my heart. But you’re right, today, people judge a film before watching it. But back then, not one person said the film was offensive. Although there was a line the censors wanted me to cut, when Om Puri says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to Salman as he’s seeing them off."

He added that he fought to keep the line and said, "They thought it might upset people, especially the Muslim population. But I fought for it. I remember watching the film at Gaiety Galaxy, one of the most quintessential single-screen experiences in Mumbai. The theatre, packed with Muslim blue-collar workers from Bandra, erupted in cheers when that line came. It was the clearest sign that everyone who doubted it was wrong. You could see how deeply the moment landed with them."

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The film follows the journey of Pavan, a devout Hanuman devotee, who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border. Known for its heartwarming narrative, emotional depth, and cross-border message of humanity and love, the film became a massive commercial and critical success. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film featured Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Om Puri in key roles. The film earned ₹921.93 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.