Kajol buys two 10th floor apartments in Mumbai’s Juhu for 11.95 crore: report

Kajol has reportedly purchased two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu. The combined cost of the houses is reported to be 11.95 crore.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 11:23 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajol has bought two new properties in Mumbai's Juhu's Ananya building. According to a report, the combined cost of the two houses is 11.95 crore - both the apartments are said to be located on the 10th floor of the building. 

Kajol reportedly purchased the house in January, this year. Ananya building is located in the same vicinity as her current house, Shiv Shakti, which is in Juhu. Many celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others reside in Juhu as well.

According to Squarefeetindia, the combined carpet area of both the apartments purchased by Kajol is around 2000 sq ft. The documents of the houses were signed by the name Kajol Vishal Devgan, said the report. 

According to Housing.com, Ajay had bought Shiv Shakti for around 60 crores. The house spreads across 590 sq yards and is nearby to Ajay's existing bungalow, Shakti, which is situated in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. Ajay and the previous owner of the house, late Pushpa Valia, finalised the deal in November 2020 but the property transfer was done on May 7, 2021.

Last year, Kajol rented out her Powai property for 90,000 per month. According to a report by Money Control, Kajol's Powai property spreads out to 771 sq ft and is on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens. The leave and license agreement were registered on December 3, 2021. Documents have revealed that the tenant paid a security deposit of 3 lakh. After one year, the rent of the house was to be revised to 96,750 a month.

Read More: Step inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai with majestic staircases and huge windows

Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga last year, which released on Netflix. Last week, she commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky, which will be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project was announced in October last year. 

Topics
kajol
