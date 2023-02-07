Kajol, Hema Malini, Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon reunite to remember Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

It was legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary on Monday. A host of industry people came together to remember the Bharat Ratna awardee on the day. Raveena Tandon has shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram as she joined Hema Malini, Asha Parekh and Kajol to remember Lata. Also read: Lata Mangeshkar's niece remembers her on first death anniversary: 'When my phone rings, I feel is it didi calling me?'

Sharing two pictures of them posing for a group portrait, Raveena wrote, “All about tonight! Legends in honour of Lata Mangeshkarji, Asha Parekh ji, Hema ji.”

The pictures show veteran actors Hema Malini and Asha Parekh seated, while being decked up in silk sarees. Hema wore a green and silk saree, and Asha looked beautiful in a black saree. Kajol was in a green silk kurta, while Raveena was in an ivory outfit.

Raveena Tandon shared a glimpse of how they remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Lata's sister Usha Mangeshkar said the family is still trying to come to terms with the music icon's demise. “People are just coming home in her memory, remembering her. We are very sad even today. It’s all beyond sadness,” Usha Mangeshkar told PTI in a recent interview.

Usha and other family members were present at the ground-breaking ceremony to build a memorial of the late singer at Haji Ali in Mumbai. The 'bhoomi pujan' for the memorial was done by Lata's younger sister Usha Mangeshkar, who was also the chief guest at the event. The memorial will come up near Haji Ali chowk in the Tardeo area of Mumbai, which is close to Peddar Road where the late singer lived.

The memorial has been planned in the shape of a tree which has been designed by Lekha Washington. “It looks like trees are flying in clouds. The structure will be different and unique. The memorial will be completed in three months. I am really excited about it,” Lekha told ANI.

Lata's family members on Monday also requested the Maharashtra government to name Mumbai's coastal road, a major project underway to decongest traffic in the city, after her.

Lata left a musical legacy for music lovers across language and regional barriers. She started her career in 1940s. Her last superhit song was Lukka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti (2006) for AR Rahman.

(With PTI inputs)

