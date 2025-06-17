Kajol says Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are ‘extremely professional’ but Salman Khan's star power is unmatched

Kajol on the difference between Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan

Kajol heaped praise on Shah Rukh and Aamir's professionalism, stating that both of them deserved all the trophies when it comes to dedication, as they are very, very serious about their craft and discipline. However, while talking about their work. Kajol said, "Salman is Salman Khan. You can’t argue with that. He’s remained the same over the years, and that in itself is incredible. Even Aamir once said, ‘Salman is definitely a bigger star than me, because no matter how his film performs, it still manages to cross ₹100 crore. And his fans adore him like crazy.’”

Kajol says Salman Khan's star power is unmatched

When informed that Akshay Kumar has matched Salman in terms of box office with 18 films crossing the ₹100 crore mark, Kajol said, "Wow, that’s amazing! But when we talk about sheer star power, I think even Akshay would agree—you just can’t touch Salman’s star power."

Salman and Kajol have appeared together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, and Karan Arjun. Their chemistry in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya especially impressed the audience.

Kajol and Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Kajol is all set to star in Vishal Furia's mythological horror film titled Maa. The film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on 27 June. Salman, on the other hand, was last seen in Sikandar and will next be seen in an action film with Sanjay Dutt. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline.