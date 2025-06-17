Box office report card: Did Salman Khan’s Sikandar get a spot among top 10 films of 2025?

Box office report card

According to The India Box Office Report for May by Ormax Media, the Indian box office registered a business of ₹1,136 crore in gross collections, driven by Raid 2 and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

May was the second-best month at the Indian box office this year, only behind February. Raid 2 and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning were the biggest drivers, contributing 28% of May's total box office collections. The total collection of May includes projected future collections of May releases still running in theatres.

The cumulative box office for 2025 releases stands at ₹4,812 crore, which is 27% higher than the same period in 2024.

Top 10 films of May

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 topped the list of top 10 May 2025 releases based on gross domestic box office. The film raked in over ₹200 crore, including projected collections, as the film is still running in some theatres. It has become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 behind Chhaava, which is standing at ₹693 crore.

Tom’s latest Mission: Impossible outing is second on the list, with ₹117 crore business. It is followed by HIT: The Third Case ( ₹95 crore), Bhool Chuk Maaf ( ₹82 crore) and Final Destination Bloodlines ( ₹76 crore).

As per the report, 2025 has turned out to be the strongest month for Hollywood in India since July 2023 (the Oppenheimer-Barbie month), grossing ₹262 crore. The list also includes diverse projects, including Tourist Family, Retro, Maaman, #Single and Thunderbolts.

Sikandar in top 10 film list of 2025

The report also mentioned the top 10 releases of 2025, from the month of January to May. The results are based on gross domestic box office collection. Vicky’s period film Chhaava is on top with ₹693 crore, followed by Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹222 crore), and Raid 2 ( ₹200 crore).

Good Bad Ugly is in the fourth spot, followed by Game Changer, Thudarum, Sky Force, L2: Empuraan and Dragon.

The tenth spot is secured by Salman’s Sikandar with a business of ₹121 crore. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30. Despite receiving criticism for its direction and performances, the film managed to cross ₹100 crore at the box office and ultimately grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. However, considering standards set by Salman Khan’s movies, the film was deemed an underperformer at the box office.