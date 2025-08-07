Kajol snaps at reporters asking her to speak in Hindi, says ‘jisko samajhna hai samajh lenge’, internet is divided

Just days after receiving an award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025, Kajol is making headlines for the wrong reasons. A video has surfaced on social media showing the actor refusing to speak in Hindi, sparking backlash from social media users. A video of Kajol refusing to talk in Hindi has surfaced on social media.

Kajol snaps at reporters

On August 5, on her birthday, Kajol was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025, held in Mumbai. A video of the actor talking to reporters after getting the award has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Kajol is seen speaking in Marathi and later in English, expressing her gratitude and feeling honoured to receive the award, which she considers a "big deal." When a reporter asked her to repeat her statement in Hindi, Kajol declined the request.

In the video, she is heard saying, "Abhi main Hindi mein bolu (Now should I speak in Hindi too)?" She added, "Jisko samajhna hai woh samajh lenge (Those who want to understand what I said, will figure it out)."

In the same video, Kajol is also seen responding to another question, switching between Marathi, English, and Hindi. She is seen acknowledging the reporter's request with a laugh.

Social media reacts

However, social media users are calling her out for her reaction. One wrote, “Why they forget that it's Indian cinema and Hindi films that gave her startdom and also why to become bias for one language . She should have done non hindi films , jinko samjhana aur dekhna hota film wo dekh lete (people who want to watch and understand, they do).”

Another comment read, “Why she is working in Hindi films, she should work in Marathi films only, if they don't respect and hate Hindi why do and translate ur movie in Hindi.”

Many comments defended Kajol's right to speak in Marathi as it was a Marathi awards show, but said that she could have been kinder to the reporters.

Kajol’s work files

Kajol's most recent film was Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. It also featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is now set to star in the upcoming action thriller Maharani, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. The release date for Maharani is yet to be announced.

On Wednesday, Kajol also announced Season 2 of her hit legal drama The Trial in a quirky and self-aware skit that she shared on social media. The Disney+ Hotstar series is an Indian adaptation of the American show The Good Wife. The second season will premiere on September 19 on JioHotstar.