Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday with throwback pictures: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'
- Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
Actor Kajol took to Instagram to wish her sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday on Wednesday. She posted a video collage of their pictures together, some from their childhood.
Sharing it, Kajol wrote: "Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday my darling.. wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth!" While Tanishaa wrote back, thanking her sister, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wrote: "Happy birthday Tich. Stay safe, have a super one and lots of love."
Kajol and Tanishaa's close bond is seen in the video. While the actor shared two pictures from their childhood, she shared two other pictures from the recent past.
Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn too shared a picture featuring Tanishaa, Kajol and himself to wish her: "Happy Returns of the day dear @tanishaamukerji . Hope & pray you have a blessed one. Lots of good wishes."
Tanishaa is the younger daughter of yesteryear actor Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. The sisters belong to two of the oldest Bollywood families, Samarth and Mukherjee clans. From their mother's side, she is related to Shobhana Samarth, Nutan and 1940s and 1950s star, Nalini Jaywant. From their father's side, they are related to Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji.
Tanishaa hasn't been active in films for a while. She made her film debut in 2003's Sssshhh and went on to star in films like Neal 'n' Nikki and Sarkar but without much success. On television, she is best remembered for her stint in Bigg Boss 7.
Kajol often shares posts on special days and birthdays of family members. Some time back, she had shared a picture with her mother-in-law and had written: "Happy birthday to my partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years. Aapki hansi kabhi kam na ho."
On her mother Tanuja's birthday last year, Kajol had written: “'When I’m with you I’m standing with an army'. Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever.#foreveryourbaby."
Last year, she had shared a collage of family pictures of all the women in her life and had written: "To all the women who form my core women’s club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that." This was her special women's day post last year. #womensclub #itsallus #gratitude."
