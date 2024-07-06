Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 10: Film makes over 450 crore

Steady run at the box office

The film was released on June 27. As per the portal, the Kalki 2898 AD earned around ₹23.3 crore (nett) in India on its 10th day for all languages. With the current numbers, the total in India has reached ₹454.85 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. The week one stood at ₹414.85 crore. On Day 9, the film registered a business of ₹16.7 crore. However, it witnessed a slight development on Saturday.

Nag Ashwin praises Prabhas

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nag was asked whether Prabhas had any issues with so much focus of the film being directed on the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. To this, Nag replied, "I don't think we had those sort of discussions. For a star of his stature, Prabhas has very little issues about things like this. He is fully for the story. Once he listened and okay-ed the story way back in the day, he has been fully onboard and very supportive."

“I think in retrospect, I feel that it was a big deal for a mainstream actor to get hit by another actor; Living in a world where all these heroes are untouchable. So it was a big deal but he [Prabhas] was totally onboard. He wanted to get hit by Amitabh Bachchan. It was awesome. He was like, ‘Sir, hold me tighter,'" Nag added.

About the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD, mounted on a reported budget of ₹600 crore, released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film, a blend of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.