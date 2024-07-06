Kalki 2898 AD actor Anna Ben on if Kyra is still alive; reveals what Nag Ashwin told her

Anna Ben hopes her character Kyra will be a part of Kalki 2898 AD's sequel. In an interview with News18, the Kumbalangi Nights actor was asked if she has heard anything about her role in the next part of the Nag Ashwin film. She said the director gave her a cryptic response, when she asked him if her 'character comes back at some point' in the Kalki sequel. Also read: Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD sequel Kalki 2898 AD: Anna Ben plays rebel Kyra in the Prabhas-starrer.

'I’ll be very happy if she comes back'

In the second half of Kalki 2898 AD, it was hinted that Anna's Kyra dies. However, fan theories suggest otherwise. So, is Anna a part of the sequel? Here's what she told the portal, "I’ve also been wondering the same. During the shoot, I became friends with the ADs. They were rooting for my character and were also hoping that my character comes back at some point. I asked Nagi sir (Nag Ashwin) about it but he didn’t say anything because he’s a man of few words. He just smiled and told, ‘I don’t know. Maybe. Let’s see.’ So, I guess we’ll have to wait and watch. I’ll be very happy if she comes back."

Speaking about Dulquer Salman’s cameo in the film, Anna said she’s excited to belong to the same industry as him. The actor added she's happy that Kalki 2898 AD ‘beautifully represents’ the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the sci-fi film features cameos by Dulquer, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Shobana and Brahmanandam.

'I’ve received a lot of love'

She said, “Dulquer’s a national star and not just a Malayalam star now. His coming to the project has shifted so many things because he has a huge fan base here... my colleagues from my industry are so happy to see me and Shobana ma’am representing Kerala by being a part of such a big film. A lot of people from the industry called me and told me that they were very happy to see me even though it’s a small part. I’ve received a lot of love and they were elated to see my name in the list of people who feature in the film."