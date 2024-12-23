Menu Explore
Kalki Koechlin recalls what Farhan Akhtar asked her when they were linked by tabloids: ‘Before we move in…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Dec 23, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Kalki Koechlin recalled that she was linked with Farhan Akhtar, her co-star in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Here's how he'd responded.

Do you know Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin were linked with each other years ago? This happened even before the two collaborated for his sister Zoya Akhtar's 2011 hit coming-of-age road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In an interview with Mashable, Kalki addressed the past rumours. (Also Read – Isha Koppikar was hurt Farhan Akhtar didn't call her for Don 2: 'Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine')

Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin in a promotional still of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin in a promotional still of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

What Kalki said

“You know the history we have? There was a whole time when the tabloids had picked up some story that we were together, that me and Farhan were together. They were putting all the articles about it. So one day, Farhan called me and said, ‘Listen, before we move in together, we should at least agree on the colour of the walls no? So it was a funny, funny time. Just to let you know, don’t take the taboids too seriously,” said Kalki.

Kalki and Farhan

Kalki and Farhan first collaborated on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which she played the fiance of Abhay Deol's character. Farhan not only shared screen space with her, but also produced the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Kalki also acted in Zoya's 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy, her Prime Video India show Made in Heaven, and Arjun Varain Singh's 2023 coming-of-digital-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, all produced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment.

On the personal front, Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two met while filming her 2013 debut film, Dev.D. They tied the knot in 2011, and split up two years later. Kalki and her boyfriend, Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, became parents to daughter Sappho in 2020. On the work front, she'll be next seen in the film Emma and Angel.

Meanwhile, Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They tied the knot in 2000, had two daughters – Shakya and Akira – before splitting up in 2017. Farhan then dated actor Shibani Dandekar and married her in 2022. On the work front, he'll next star in 120 Bahadur, a war drama. He'll also return to direction with Don 3.

