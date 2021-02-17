Kangana feels at home on the battlefield, finds 'solace in conflict', says she was 'born to fight'. See pic
- Sharing a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she thrives on conflict, and was 'born to fight'.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of her upcoming action film, Dhaakad. In her social media post, the actor said that she was 'born to fight', and finds 'solace in conflict'. She called it 'the confessions of a hot-blooded Kshatriya woman'.
The picture, shared on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, showed Kangana in closeup, with prosthetic battle scars on her face. Dhaakad, directed by Razy Ghai, was being shot in Madhya Pradesh.
Kangana wrote in her caption, "You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict,you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords,for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs."
It was with a picture from Dhaakad and her other upcoming film, Thalaivi, that Kangana compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had written.
Also read: After being trolled, Kangana Ranaut says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise: 'Sending a hug and some Burnol'
"Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth," she tweeted in her defence later.
Challenging people to counter her argument, she'd tweeted, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride."
