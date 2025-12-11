Kangana Ranaut honours Dharmendra at prayer meet, says how he came from a small village just like her and tasted success

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut attended the prayer meet of Bollywood icon Dharmendra, which was held at New Delhi on December 11. The actor was seen paying a floral tribute and also greeted Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. At the event, Kangana was seen speaking to reporters about the legacy that Dharmendra left behind and how he was an inspiration for many. Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were greeted by Kangana Ranaut during the prayer meeting of late actor Dharmendra. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI12_11_2025_000358B)(PTI)

What Kangana said about Dharmendra

As per news agency ANI, Kangana said, “Dharam ji came from a small village, just like me, and tasted the peak of success. Seeing him always reminded me of the fragrance of the village, of the soil there. He was so grounded and a really simple person...It is an hour of grief.”

She went on to add, “So, it is a very sad time, and we feel even more saddened to see Hema ji. We stand with her in this pain, and she is an important part of the BJP. The entire BJP family is with her. The Prime Minister and all of us are with her… Meri bahut yaadein hai ki vo kehte the Kangana bahut acha kaam kar rahi ho..tum bahut acha fight karti ho apni baaton ko lekar..apne hak ke liye (I have many memories of him when he told me that I was doing very good work and fighting very well for my beliefs and for my rights.”

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has delivered several memorable performances in films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.