Kangana Ranaut is her biggest fan, swoons over herself as she shares old interview: 'Find a young woman as cool as this'

Actor Kangana Ranaut had a fangirl moment for herself as she watched her old interview with Simi Garewal. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a brief clip originally shared by her fan account Queen Kangana Ranaut. (Also Read | 'A bee went into his mouth!': Kangana Ranaut calls Sunjay Kapur's death unbelievable, bizarre) Kangana Ranaut made her film debut with the 2006 thriller Gangster.

Kangana Ranaut lauds herself over response to Simi Garewal's question

In the video, Simi asked her, "Suppose all these go away, what happens then?" Kangana replied, "How can it go away? If you are talking about time, times will change, and things will change. But what is in me and what I've lived, how can anybody take that away from me?"

When Kangana talked about not being in Bollywood her entire life

Next, Simi told her, "Bollywood is not a secure place even for the topmost." Kangana said, "I myself don't want to be in Bollywood all my life. That would be ridiculous."

When asked what she would want, Kangana responded, "For me, if I get stuck in time, the worst thing that can happen to me in life is I get stuck in time. I want to grow as a person, as an individual. Today, I'm acting in movies, tomorrow I would want to do something else."

Kangana shared a brief clip originally shared by her fan account

The words in the video read, “Kangana had already said that she will do something else and she did it. I think people should now accept that she is no longer just an actress or a filmmaker but also a politician.”

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Honestly, if I find a young woman as cool as this, I would be a fan (clapping hands emojis)."

About Kangana's career

The actor made her film debut with the 2006 thriller Gangster. She then starred in many films, including Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga (2020), among others.

She has won National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri. Kangana turned filmmaker with Manikarnika and Emergency. The actor has been serving as a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi since June 2024.

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17 this year.

Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.