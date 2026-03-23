Kangana Ranaut rings in 40th birthday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, family: ‘Ye ek yaadgar janamdin raha'
Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday with family and Prime Minister Modi, sharing memorable moments on social media.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday with her family and a special visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing photos from the occasion on social media, she described it as a memorable day spent with both her loved ones and the prime minister.
Kangana shared pictures with PM Modi
In her social media post, Kangana translated her message from Hindi, writing: “Got time and guidance of Honourable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me,” expressing her appreciation for the prime minister’s presence and advice.
Photos shared by Kangana show her family, including her parents and her young nephew, with the prime minister during the visit. In one image, she is seated across from PM Modi, engaged in conversation, while her nephew plays enthusiastically nearby. In another picture, her parents are seen sitting with their hands folded before the prime minister, who is seen smiling.
Kangana gifts PM Modi Vishnu Dashavatar painting, shawl
Kangana and her family also presented gifts to the prime minister. According to her posts, she gifted him a Himachali handloom shawl, reflecting the traditional craftsmanship of her home state, Himachal Pradesh. A painting of the Vishnu Dashavatara , the ten incarnations of the Hindu deity Vishnu, was also among the gifts, symbolising cultural richness.
For the occasion, Kangana wore a white handloom sari consistent with her known preference for traditional Indian fabrics. The garment appeared to be made of tussar or ghicha silk with a jamdani-inspired weave, noted for its natural texture and elegant drape.
Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency in the Lok Sabha after winning the 2024 general elections, has previously expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi, including at public events and on social media.
Born on March 23, 1986, in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana had a successful career in Hindi cinema before entering politics. Over two decades, she established herself with multiple national awards and commercially successful films before transitioning to public office. Her last film, Emergency (2023), was a historical drama in which she portrayed Indira Gandhi, exploring the controversial period of India’s Emergency rule from 1975 to 1977. The film did not do well at the box office.
Kangana's upcoming project
Kangana Ranaut will star in the upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (also spelt Bharat Bhagya Vidhata), directed by Manoj Tapadia. Inspired by real events, the drama focuses on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the bravery of staff at Cama and Albless Hospital, with Kangana portraying a nurse. The film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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