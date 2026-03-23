Kangana Ranaut rings in 40th birthday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, family: ‘Ye ek yaadgar janamdin raha'

Photos shared by Kangana show her family, including her parents and her young nephew, with the prime minister during the visit. In one image, she is seated across from PM Modi, engaged in conversation, while her nephew plays enthusiastically nearby. In another picture, her parents are seen sitting with their hands folded before the prime minister, who is seen smiling.

In her social media post, Kangana translated her message from Hindi, writing: “Got time and guidance of Honourable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me,” expressing her appreciation for the prime minister’s presence and advice.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday with her family and a special visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Sharing photos from the occasion on social media, she described it as a memorable day spent with both her loved ones and the prime minister.

Kangana gifts PM Modi Vishnu Dashavatar painting, shawl Kangana and her family also presented gifts to the prime minister. According to her posts, she gifted him a Himachali handloom shawl, reflecting the traditional craftsmanship of her home state, Himachal Pradesh. A painting of the Vishnu Dashavatara , the ten incarnations of the Hindu deity Vishnu, was also among the gifts, symbolising cultural richness.

For the occasion, Kangana wore a white handloom sari consistent with her known preference for traditional Indian fabrics. The garment appeared to be made of tussar or ghicha silk with a jamdani-inspired weave, noted for its natural texture and elegant drape.

Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency in the Lok Sabha after winning the 2024 general elections, has previously expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi, including at public events and on social media.

Born on March 23, 1986, in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana had a successful career in Hindi cinema before entering politics. Over two decades, she established herself with multiple national awards and commercially successful films before transitioning to public office. Her last film, Emergency (2023), was a historical drama in which she portrayed Indira Gandhi, exploring the controversial period of India’s Emergency rule from 1975 to 1977. The film did not do well at the box office.