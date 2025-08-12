Kangana Ranaut reacts to Jaya Bachchan pushing away selfie-seeking fan, calls her ‘most spoilt woman’

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her cool in public on Tuesday as she pushed a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has now reacted to the same incident and called Jaya Bachchan the ‘most spoilt and privileged woman.’ (Also read: Kangana Ranaut mocks Rahul Gandhi's EC protest march with ‘overacting’ jibe) Kangana Ranaut has commented on Jaya Bachchan pushing a man who wanted to click a selfie.

What Kangana said

It all began when Jaya was seen in an angry mood as she saw a man trying to click a selfie just beside her. She pushed the man away and said, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?”

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video. In the caption, she wrote, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a rooster cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Stories.

After Jaya Bachchan pushed the man away, he backed off and was seen stepping aside. Meanwhile, fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also seen standing near the Samajwadi MP.

Kangana's previous comments on Jaya

This is not the first time that Kangana has spoken about Jaya Bachchan. In 2020, Jaya had condemned comments made by Kangana, where she’d compared the film industry to a ‘gutter’. In response, Kangana said on her X account: “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Last year, Kangana gave an interview to News18, where she went on to call Jaya one of the most “dignified” women in the film industry. “The way she carries herself in Rajya Sabha, I feel very good that we have this kind of representation from the film industry,” she had said.

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.