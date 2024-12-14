Kangana Ranaut reacts to question on alcohol-themed songs days after Diljit Dosanjh concert controversy

Kangana on alcohol, drug based songs

Kangana said, "Artistic expression is not dependent on anything. Himachal folk music has so many such songs. In art, it's the emotions that matter. To each their own. That being said, when it comes to habits like substance abuse, it is not just the government's responsibility but also that of the general public."

Kangana's comment comes after Diljit's concert row

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh found himself in the midst of a debate over alcohol-themed songs. During his recent concert in Hyderabad, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, he was directed not to sing songs promoting alcohol. Diljit had said he was a teetotaler and ready to take a pledge not to sing such songs, provided alcohol shops were shut everywhere.

What was the row during Diljit's concert

During his show, Diljit tweaked the words in his chartbusters Lemonade and 5 Taara. These songs originally mentioned daaru (alcohol) and theka (liquor store) in their lyrics. He did so after receiving a notice from the Telangana government ahead of the Hyderabad concert. The daaru (alcohol) in Lemonade became ‘Coke’, whereas theka (alcohol store) in 5 Taara was replaced by 'hotel'.

Diljit also abstained from signing any alcohol-themed tracks in Ahmedabad. He will next perform in Chandigarh on December 14. Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

About Kangana's next film

Fans will see Kangana next in the much-awaited film Emergency. It features Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It will hit theatres on January 17, next year. The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to portray historical events. It also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman.