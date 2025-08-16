Kangana Ranaut says live-in relationships are not ‘women-friendly’, has a message for Khushboo Patani

In July, Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, had spoken out against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's comments on women and live-in relationships. She had slammed the comments made by the spiritual leader, where he implied that women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. In a new interview for Hauterrfly, actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the debate, adding that live-in relationships are not ‘women-friendly.’ Kangana Ranaut has commented on live-in relationships and said that she does not support the idea of it.

What Kangana said

During the interaction, Kangana said, “Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that the man makes to stay loyal to his wife. Jis tarah se aaj kal baatein chal rahi hain regarding log live-in relationships (Nowadays there is a lot of talk on live-in relationships)… From what I have seen, these are not women-friendly things. Kal ko aap pregnant hote hain in a live-in… aap ka abortion kaun karayega? Aap sant, maharajaon ko gaaliyaan de rahe hain, unko cancel kar diya hai (When you are pregnant tomorrow, who will take you for an abortion? One is abusing the spiritual leaders and cancelling them). But as a big sister, I am telling you that it is not a woman-friendly thing.”

When the host added that the court allows live-in relationships, Kangana said, “Most laws are here to protect women… People say men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, and we can be modern. But take a look at the surveys and it is proven scientifically, where both men and women were asked to list the qualities they would like about their boyfriend/girlfriend and their husband/wife. The men had a different list, but the women had the same list for both. Men can compartmentalise, and women cannot. It is unlikely that a man will change after they go in a live-in with a woman.”

The controversy on live-in relationships

For the unversed, last month Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, had called out spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's comments on women and live-in relationships. Khushboo said, “He says girls who are above the age of 25 and stay in live-in relationships, woh 4 jagah mooh maar ke aati hai (they go from one person to another). If only he were around me, I would have made him understand the meaning of the words he has used against women."

After Aniruddhacharya received backlash for his comments, he apologised but stated that he was referring to “some women, not all.”