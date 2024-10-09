Kangana Ranaut shows how she was always Bollywood ready with sassy childhood pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of pictures from her childhood. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana posted the photos on her brother Aksht Ranaut's birthday. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency producers ask for 2 weeks time to make CBFC-suggested cuts) Kangana Ranaut shared photos on Instagram.

Kangana shares her childhood pics, pens note

In a picture, a young Kangana laughed while feeding Aksht a piece of cake. She wrote, "happy birthday" and tagged him. She also gave him a gift. The next old photo showed Kangana and Aksht feeding each other cake.

The actor shared another childhood picture of herself as she posed and stood outdoors. She wrote, "Whenever I go through old albums I just can't stop laughing. I was such a funny kid. I had bought a small camera with my savings and was clicking pictures all the times. Whenever papa drove us, even if he stopped for a minute, I jumped out of the care and posed (laughing face emoji)."

Kangana poses for the camera

In the next picture, a young Kangana was seen wearing a white top, black pants and matching boots. She also wore red lipstick. The actor kept one of her feet on the table as she posed for the camera. She wrote, "If I was asked to study I locked my room and did this to myself and posed."

The next photo showed Kangana sitting in a field holding a plant. She was seen wearing a white suit and looking away from the camera. The actor wrote, "If I was asked to get some vegetables from the kitchen garden, I used that poor plant as a prop, and I posed. Please don't miss the village kids' expressions behind me."

Kangana posted the photos on her brother Aksht Ranaut's birthday.

Kangana was born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana shares pic of young director

The last photo showed Kangana posing infront of an almirah with a mirror on one of its doors. She was seen in a cream and red sweater over her dress. She smiled and looked away from the camera.

Kangana captioned the picture, "Obviously, the director in me was always intrigued by the mirror reflection. This was such a lovely pose." Kangana was born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh. She moved to Mumbai and made her Bollywood debut with the 2006 film Gangster.

Kangana's next film

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency. The Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House was originally scheduled for release on September 6. It is facing delays due to ongoing issues with its certification. The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. It has also been directed by Kangana.