‘Kantara se darr nhi lagra?’: Varun Dhawan reacts to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashing with Rishabh Shetty's film

Actor Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is gearing up for a box-office face-off with Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. Now, Varun has revealed if is losing sleep over going up against a mythological drama that already has a huge fan following. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is slated to release on October 2.

Varun on box office clash

On Tuesday, Varun took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to interact with his fans and followers through a #Varunsays session. Both the films are slated to release on October 2.

During the conversation, one of his fans asked him about the box office clash, writing, “Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (Are you scared of Kantara) #varunsays.”

To which, Varun responded, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. (Release dates are set by the production team. But we're just focusing on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh.) I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating.”

On the other hand, Varun also spoke about the failure of his film Baby John, which also featured Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. A remake of the Tamil film Theri, Baby John narrated the story of a cop who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment.

When a social media user asked whether Baby John was his first flop, Varun shared, “Hain yaar nahi chali yaar sab ne bahut mehnat ki isilya #ssktk ki script totally nayi hain hopefully app sabko maaza aayegaa Oct 2nd ko (Yes, it didn’t work. We worked very hard on that film. That’s why I have picked a very fresh script of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. I am hoping everyone enjoys the film on October 2).”

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will narrate a story of Varun and Janhvi teaming up to make their exes, Sanya and Rohit, jealous. They will be seen going to their wedding functions, leading to drama, emotion, confusion and chaos.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the comedy film is slated for release on October 2. The film is a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. It will be delving deeper into the folklore explored in the first film. Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab and stars him in the lead role. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram. It will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.