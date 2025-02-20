Kanwaljit Singh gives Mrs fans the closure they needed, serves food to his ‘beta’. Watch

From ‘khadoos sasurji’ to ‘certified pookie’, Kanwaljit Singh's approval ratings on the internet have been on a roller coaster this week. The veteran actor is the internet's latest love after he starred in hit movie Mrs as the demanding, heartless father-in-law to Sanya Malhotra's Richa. Now, he has shared a video, as if to atone for his reel-life persona. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra's Mrs co-star Kanwaljit Singh reveals he apologised to her after watching film: ‘I felt so disgusted’) Sanya Malhotra and Kanwaljit Singh's Mrs scene was recreated by the latter but with a twist.

A recreation with a twist

In the new video, a happy Kanwaljit prepares food in the kitchen and serves it to a woman. It is not known who she is but he addresses her as ‘beta’, a word that he also used for his daughter-in-law in the movie.

“Beta maine aapki mummy ki recipe pe banaya hai aaj (I've made this as per your mom-in-law's recipe),” he tells her as he sets a plate for her. She sits down to eat in her pyjama and Kanwaljit hovers over her, eager to get some praise or words of appreciation, just like Richa did in a scene from Mrs. However, the young woman simply says ‘namak kamm hai (it's not salty enough)’, just like the snooty men of the house did in the movie. Kanwaljit's face drops and he resigns to the kitchen.

Fans of the actor were tickled by the role reversal. “Loved this!! Role reversal! Ab jara chutney bhi bana dijiye (Now make some chutney too),” a follower said. “On behalf of the whole women community, ab pata chala (now you know it)," commented another. A fan also praised Kangwaljit's work in the movie, “After such a long time... the great man is back on screen and look how.”

About Mrs

Mrs stars Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who is married off in a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression.

Directed by Arati Kadav of Cargo fame and adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, the movie is streaming on ZEE5.

The actor, also known for films like Dangal, Pagglait, and Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery, said she has great men like her brother-in-law and friends around her.