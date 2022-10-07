Kapil Sharma shares pictures with Ginni, Nandita Das, Shahana Goswami and others from Busan International film festival

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from 27th Busan International Film Festival where his upcoming film Zwigato had its Asian Premiere in South Korea. The pictures featured his wife Ginni Chatrath, director Nandita Das and co-star Shahana Goswami of Zwigato, Rima Das, Adil Hussain among others. He posted a selfie with Ginni, Shahana and Nandita. Kapil was seen twining with his wife in black outfit. He wore black suit with black T-shirt and Ginni wore a black ethnic outfit. Nandita wore a black saree with golden border and Shahana was seen wearing a white shirt with floral skirt while posing for the camera. The trailer of the film, was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival too. ( Also read: Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das' Zwigato premieres at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. See pics)

He captioned his post, “Gangs of #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #southkorea #film #happiness #gratitude (smiling face with halo and hand folded emojis)."

Actor Shahana Goswami dropped heart emojis on the pictures. One of his fans commented, “This is really amazing.” Another fan wrote, “Wow.” Many fans dropped heart and clapping emojis on his pictures.

Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.

As per the official synopsis of Zwigato, "The movie is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the covid-19 pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to look for different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy."

Recently, Kapil shared the trailer on his social media handles with caption, “After the successful world premiere at @TIFF_NET, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here.”

He can be currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show in a new avatar.

