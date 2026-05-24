Karan Johar has emotional reaction to David Dhawan’s retirement decision: ‘No. 1 man always’

74-year-old veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has been stressing that he plans to retire, with his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, set to be his final directorial venture. And the news has left filmmaker Karan Johar grappling with bittersweet emotions. David Dhawan is returning to direction after a hiatus of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Karan on David’s final film On Saturday, PVR INOX hosted a special film festival honouring the cinematic journey of filmmaker David Dhawan. Titled the David Dhawan Film Festival, the event saw the filmmaker in attendance along with his son, actor Varun Dhawan. Karan also attended the event.

Karan took to Instagram on Sunday to recount his conversation with David at the event, revealing that the veteran filmmaker told him Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would be his final directorial venture. Karan also shared his emotional reaction to the announcement.

“Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells eneterttainment,” Karan wrote in a note posted on his Instagram Stories.

The filmmaker added, “What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... DAVID DHAWAN NO 1 man always.”