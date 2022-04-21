Karan Johar reveals he relieved himself in public while shooting Suraj Hua Maddham in Egypt: 'There were no vans then'

Karan Johar recently recalled an embarrassing memory from the filming of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Egypt, when he had tried to relieve himself behind a limestone statue. He revealed that he thought he was completely hidden but was spotted by a Hollywood crew of around 20 people. Also Read| Karan Johar reveals his mehendi debacle at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivity: 'Mere chehre pe lag gaya'

Karan had previously spoken about the incident during an episode of Hunarbaaz, revealing that it happened in Egypt when he was filming for Suraj Hua Maddham, a song that was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. He recently recalled that they were shooting for the sequence that showed Kajol in a green saree at the time.

Karan recalled on Social Media Star With Janice, "The sequence in Suraj Hua Maddham, where Kajol is in a green saree, it was 500 kilometers of just limestone statues, the most beautiful location I think I’ve ever seen. It was in Egypt, in a place called Farafra."

He added, "I was really having a bad time because I was getting the loosies. We were shooting and there were no van in those days. I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, that I thought I’ll be covered for life. But I literally turned and there was an army coming my way with me facing backwards."

Karan had previously said that the army was a Hollywood crew that had come to do a recce of the area, and they were going to take out their cameras to click his pictures. "Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, ‘Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect,’" he had said.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, released in 2001.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail