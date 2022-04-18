Karan Johar reveals his mehendi debacle at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivity: 'Mere chehre pe lag gaya'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a hilarious incident that took place during the mehendi ceremony of actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a clip shared by ColorsTV, host and comedian Bharti Singh was seen talking about Alia and Ranbir's wedding on the sets of the Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. While Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan are judges, Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts. (Also Read | Karan Johar roasts himself as he shares his look from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'Dhal gayee jawaani')

Bharti teased Karan saying that everyone was curious about who wore what at the wedding ceremonies of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir but Karan was the first person to share his pictures. The comedian said, "Pinky unki ghar aayi lekin pinky aap lagrahe the (She got married but you were all decked up in pink)." Parineeti then took Karan's hand and said, "Pehle main aap logo ko ek bohut sweet cheeze dikhaun (Let me show you all a very sweet thing)." She held up Karan's hand showing the mehendi on his palms.

As everyone clapped and cheered, Karan Johar said, "I want to say what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I'll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too."

He continued, "Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I applied mehendi and then started wiping my sweat. I forgot there was mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it)."

"Waha Puneet hai, jo Alia ki makeup karti hai toh wo andar chali gayi and mujhe pata nahi kya kya lotion daal dia mere chehre pe. Warna poora henna jo hai na mere chehre pe hota (Alia's makeup artist Puneet was there and she applied lotion on my face. Otherwise the entire mehendi would have been on my face)." Bharti said, "Thank God unhone thoda makeup kardiya aur utar gaya warna aesa lagta ki kisi dada ne paan khakar...aese kardiya (Thank God she applied makeup or else it would look like someone had eaten betel leaf and...)."

Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt on April 14 after dating her for five years. The ceremonies were attended by family and close friends. A party was held which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan among many others.

