Shocked Karan Johar reveals his 9-year-old son Yash's ‘business proposal’ as he wants to pay rent to him. Watch

Karan confirmed, "So you will give me ₹200 for rent for staying in my house in your bedroom? Roohi will also pay me ₹200?" As Yash agreed, Karan said, "That's a total of ₹400. Ok. So you will give me ₹400 every month as rent?" Yash replied that it was every three months, to which Karan responded, "After every three months? It should be every month na?" Yash agreed.

The clip started with Karan talking to a smiling Yash sitting in front of him on a couch. The filmmaker said, "Yes, you had a business proposal for me, Yash?" His son replied, "Yes, so when we grow up, we want to know how to do a house-rent. So every three months, you come to our room, knock on the door and say, 'Monthly payment, can you please give us ₹200?'"

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared an adorable video of his son, Yash, talking about paying him rent. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan posted the clip in which Yash said he and his sister Roohi would like to pay rent to Karan when they grow up.

The filmmaker said, "Every month ₹200? Promise? Is the deal struck?" Yash said, "No, but what's the thing you give us in payback?" Karan said, "Payback? I'm giving you the room na to stay? What more?" Yash said, "Otherwise, our money is going to go. So we give you ₹400, you give us both ₹100."

When a shocked Karan asked, "One minute! What kind of a business deal is this?" Yash replied, "It's a good deal." Karan ended the video saying, "Not at all. Toodles." He captioned the post, "A business proposal from my son … do let me know if this is a good deal for me !!!!!!!"

Celebs react to Karan's post Reacting to the post, Athiya Shetty and Farah Khan posted laughing emojis. Nandita Mahtani wrote, "Good Sindhi genes." Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart eyes emojis. Tannaz Irani said, "He’s going to be great for the company!! He’s interested first in how much he’s going to get back. Focusing on ROI. He’s on the right track, that boy." A fan said, "I am so glad that he is taking in hundreds. Feeling relatable now." A comment read, "My kind of math."

About Yash and Roohi Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. Speaking on Pinch By Arbaaz Khan in 2019, Karan spoke about being a single parent and its challenges.

Karan told Arbaaz, "I am a single parent, and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn’t mean that a woman and a man have different roles to play. Like, I think that’s very stupid. Cause that’s an old world thinking. And I feel like enough love to give my child. And also, I have a mother at home who they call mumma."