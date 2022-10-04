Karan Johar reviews Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma, says he is obsessed: 'I want a spin-off please'

Karan Johar watched Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma on Monday. After attending the special screening of the movie along with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and many other celebs, the filmmaker shared his review on Instagram, and called Maja Ma ‘smashing’. He praised Madhuri, calling her ‘luminous and stunning’. Along with Madhuri, the film’s cast – Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava – was also present at the screening. Maja Ma will premiere on October 6 on Prime Video. Also read: Madhuri Dixit is a middle-class mom battling past scandal and a conservative society in Maja Ma trailer

Sharing a poster of Maja Ma on Tuesday, Karan Johar wrote in a long Instagram post that it was a ‘pleasure to watch’ Madhuri Dixit ‘in every frame’. The filmmaker wrote, “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour… you walk out with a feeling of sunshine… mainly because of the luminous and stunning Madhuri Dixit, who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise… she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame.”

Karan further lauded the film’s cast and crew, and said he wanted a ‘spin off’. “Kudos to the entire cast… Gajraj, Ritwick, Barkha, Shrishti, Simone... all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with Sheeba and Rajit, who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious (hilarious)! I want a spin-off please!!! Congratulations to Anand Tiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft… to team Prime Video for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a ‘Maja Ma (fun)’ time…”

Maja Ma trailer released in September. The film sees Madhuri in the role of a middle-class mother to two kids, who must face demons from her past, while trying to do right by her kids. Billed as a family entertainer, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari. Talking about the film, Madhuri had recently said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original Movie. With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience.”

