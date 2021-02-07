Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they turned four on Sunday. Many little kids of stars were in attendance, from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur, to Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor came with son, Laksshya. Socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla was also on the guest list.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives with son Taimur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupias daughter Mehr also attended Yash and Roohis birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi was dressed casually. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Natasha Poonawalla was also spotted at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)





On Yash and Roohi’s birthday, Karan shared a special video, a new entrant in the adorable ‘toodles’ series. In the clip, the little ones are seen dissing his sartorial choices, calling his clothes ‘too shiny and yucky’.

Karan defended himself and pointed out that Roohi was also wearing metallic silver shorts. “Oh God! That's not fair. I like wearing these clothes. Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear,” he said. He then told the kids about the birthday wishes pouring in for them, and they said “I love you” in response.

Also read | Remo D’Souza on facing racism: ‘When I was growing up, people used to call me names’

“A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash,” he wrote in his caption.

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 and has often said that fatherhood has changed his life for the better. He even changed his Instagram bio to, “A father and then a filmmaker,” while his Twitter bio introduces him as “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...”

Meanwhile, Karan will soon release a children’s book titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv, which will draw from his experiences as a parent. He was supposed to begin shooting for his next directorial venture, Takht, but it has been indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, set in the Mughal era, stars Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON