Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr attend
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they turned four on Sunday. Many little kids of stars were in attendance, from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur, to Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr.
Actor Tusshar Kapoor came with son, Laksshya. Socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla was also on the guest list.
On Yash and Roohi’s birthday, Karan shared a special video, a new entrant in the adorable ‘toodles’ series. In the clip, the little ones are seen dissing his sartorial choices, calling his clothes ‘too shiny and yucky’.
Karan defended himself and pointed out that Roohi was also wearing metallic silver shorts. “Oh God! That's not fair. I like wearing these clothes. Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear,” he said. He then told the kids about the birthday wishes pouring in for them, and they said “I love you” in response.
Also read | Remo D’Souza on facing racism: ‘When I was growing up, people used to call me names’
“A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash,” he wrote in his caption.
Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 and has often said that fatherhood has changed his life for the better. He even changed his Instagram bio to, “A father and then a filmmaker,” while his Twitter bio introduces him as “Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...”
Meanwhile, Karan will soon release a children’s book titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv, which will draw from his experiences as a parent. He was supposed to begin shooting for his next directorial venture, Takht, but it has been indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, set in the Mughal era, stars Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff drops pool photo online, sister Krishna’s ex Eban Hyams comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to son Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship rumours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'
- Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif on paternity leave: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan champions single screens, says 'we are incomplete without them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'
- Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox