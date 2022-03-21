Karan Johar says 'Indian hearts are proud' as PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, Australia handed over as many as 29 antiquities to India. Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to a video of PM Modi examining the antiquities and said that this will fill “Indians heart with utmost pride.” (Also Read: Karan Johar says he has many things to talk about but 'feels restricted': 'I am done with offending people')

ANI shared a video of Narendra Modi looking at the figurines. It was captioned, “PM Modi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.”

#WATCH | PM Modi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects. pic.twitter.com/uQiKdlCdtX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Karan retweeted the video and wrote, “News that will fill every Indians heart with utmost pride @narendramodi. 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia.”

News that will fill every Indians heart with utmost pride …. @narendramodi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 29 antiquities repatriated to india from Australia 👍❤️ https://t.co/Gn4GXd5AtB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 21, 2022

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the antiquities returned by Australia. The repatriated antiquities includes Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan. (Also Read: Karan Johar says son Yash thinks he is ‘Tansen ka baap’ but doesn’t know how to tell him ‘singing isn't your talent’)

