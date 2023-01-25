Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan 'went nowhere, waited for right time to rule', hails Pathaan as 'biggest blockbuster'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lauded the spy thriller Pathaan as well as the cast members--Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he penned a long note and also praised the film's director Siddharth Anand and 'invisible' producer Aditya Chopra. Karan Johar called Pathaan the 'biggest blockbuster' and teased Salman Khan's cameo in the film. In his note, Karan also talked about Shah Rukh's comeback to films after over four years. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan, reviews Pathaan)

Sharing the film's poster, Karan wrote, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!"

He also added, "Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!!"

Karan concluded his note, "Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Several other celebrities praised the film. Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Hearing great reports about Pathan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk (sic)." Sujoy Ghosh said, "I haven’t seen Pathaan (yet) … but I’m seeing the love it’s spreading. unFprecedented love! So proud of Sid."

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Hearing great reports about Pathan (sic)."

Sujoy Ghosh also tweeted about Pathaan.

Konkona Sensharma reacted to Shah Rukh's tweet on Wednesday. He had written, "#Pathaan is finally here... milte hai bade parde par! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Sharing it, she tweeted, "SRK day is here!! (red heart emojis)."

Pathaan, a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, released in theatres on Wednesday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback film after Zero, released in 2018.

Karan, on the other hand, will be making his comeback as a director after seven years with his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 28 this year. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

