Karan Johar ‘summoned’ for preventing people from keeping secrets, he says: 'Talk to my lawyer'. Watch

Karan Johar has been ‘summoned’ but thankfully for him, not by a real court of law. The filmmaker will appear on Amazon MiniTV’s reality show Case Toh Banta Hai, where celebrities face humorous allegations against themselves from ‘prosecutor’ Riteish Deshmukh, while ‘defence lawyer’ Varun Sharma appears on their behalf. The promo for Karan’s episode was shared by the filmmaker himself on his Instagram, where he appeared to be responding to the summons in a phone conversation with Riteish. Also read: Koffee With Karan ep 4: Karan Johar confirms Ananya Panday dated Ishaan Khatter

In the short video shared by Karan, the filmmaker takes a phone call, apparently from Riteish Deshmukh. He first insults Riteish by implying he doesn’t have his number saved before asking why he is being summoned. “People are unable to keep their secrets because of me?” he asks incredulously, before calling the allegation ‘ridiculous’. “This is pure conjecture. Everyone likes to share things with me. How is that my fault,” adds Karan. The filmmaker then ends the phone call by promising to face this allegation in ‘court’, adding, “Case toh banta hai!”

Karan Johar has faced accusations about putting stars on the spot on his popular talk show Koffee With Karan, the seventh season of which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Over the years, several celebs have revealed things about their personal lives on the show. Ranbir Kapoor famously refused to return to the show, saying it wasn't fair to the guests.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Karan wrote, “@riteishd!! don't talk to me, talk to my lawyer @fukravarun! (lawyer emoji). Kyunki aa raha hoon main on #CaseTohBantaHai.” Fans found the short video funny with many saying they were now looking forward to the episode.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a unique comedy show, where Riteish and Varun play opposing lawyers in a mock case against celebs with a new public figure appearing as the accused in each episode. Actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila plays the judge, who decides the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Varun Dhawan appeared as the guest on episode 1, which began streaming on July 29 on Amazon miniTV. Apart from Karan, other guests on the show will include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah.

