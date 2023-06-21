Karan Johar shares post after UK Parliament honours him: ‘One of those days where I pinch myself’

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a post after he was honoured at the UK Parliament in London. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Karan also posted photos from London. In the first photo, Karan held a photo frame of the letter he received as he stood outside UK Parliament in London. The second picture was clicked inside the venue when he was honoured. For the event, Karan opted for a black outfit. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan lauds teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Karan Johar being honoured at the UK Parliament.

Karan's post

Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, "Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!"

He also added, "It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! (folded hands and red heart emojis) @ukparliament."

Reactions to Karan's post

Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations my friend.” Raveena Tandon said, "Congratulations! Well deserved !" Soni Razdan commented, "How wonderful many many congratulations to you …. You so deserve all this and much more." Tiger Shroff wrote in the comments section, "Guru ji congrats." Shweta Bachchan, Amrita Arora, Zoya Akhtar, Navya Nanda, Maniesh Paul, Bhavana Pandey, Shaheen Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla among others also congratulated him.

Karan and UK

Karan has a special relationship with the United Kingdom, having shot many of his films there, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was honoured in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament, for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry, as per a statement shared by Karan's team. The event took place at the Palace of Westminster, which houses both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of UK Parliament.

In 2012, he was named a Visit Britain Goodwill Ambassador for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country. His blockbusters Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan broke records as the highest-grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their theatrical releases.

Karan's upcoming film

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which will release on July 28. The family drama features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. This year marks his 25th year in the global entertainment industry, which he will mark with his next.

with ANI inputs

