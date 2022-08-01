Kareena Kapoor on calls for Laal Singh Chaddha boycott: ‘If it’s a good film…'

Ahead of Aamir Khan starrer-Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts around ‘cancel culture’ in Bollywood. Previously, many people on social media were calling for a boycott of the film. While Kareena asserted that everyone can have an opinion these days, she believes that a good film can outshine anything. (Also read: Aamir Khan asks 'Please don't boycott my Laal Singh Chaddha')

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The movie has been receiving a lot of heat on social media for Aamir Khan’s comments on India a few years ago. Kareena’s opinion on cancel culture comes after Aamir requested at an event, “Please, don't boycott my film. Please watch my film'.

Talking about people’s perspective towards movies, Kareena agrees that everyone tends to have an opinion about everything nowadays. She told India Today, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously.”

“I just post whatever I want to post. I am like ‘It's a film and it's going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that's it. If it's a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything,” she added.

Earlier, Aamir said that he gets sad when people believe he doesn’t like his country. Denying all assumptions about him, he called it unfortunate. “That's not the case,” he said during the film promotion and urged people to not cancel his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON